Study shows Malaysian girls not exercising enough

PETALING JAYA - Malaysian teenagers are just not doing enough exercise.

A global study found a "prevalence of insufficient physical activity" in nine out of 10 Malaysian teenage girls.

Published in The Lancet Child and Adolescent Health last week, the study noted no improvement between female teens in 2016 compared to those 15 years ago.

In fact, about 0.3 per cent of those teens in 2001 exercised more.

Teenage Malaysian boys were not any better - with about eight out of 10 not getting enough exercise.

On the positive side, more of these boys were getting physical activity, with the statistic dropping from 82.5 per cent to 80.6 per cent over the same period.

The study was conducted by researchers from the World Health Organisation (WHO) based on a survey of 1.6 million schoolgoing adolescents across 146 countries to assess insufficient physical activity in 2001 and 2016.

WHO's recommendation on physical activity for those between the ages of five and 17 is exercising for least an hour of moderate to vigorous intensity physical activity daily.

It should be noted that the trend in Malaysia is consistent with global trends.

The study found that more than 80 per cent of schoolgoing adolescents between the ages of 11 and 17 did not meet current recommendations for daily physical activity in 2016.

The study also found that globally, girls were less active than boys, with significant differences recorded between sexes in seven out of nine regions.