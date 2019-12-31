Suicide attempts in Malaysia to be decriminalised

PHOTO: Pixabay
Hanis Zainal
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia could see amendments to the Penal Code to decriminalise attempted suicide as early as the middle of next year, says Datuk Liew Vui Keong.

The Minister in the Prime Minister's Department said at present a policy paper was being drawn up by the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC), taking into consideration the views of stakeholders and approaches of different jurisdictions within the Commonwealth.

"After it is done, the paper will be brought to the Cabinet for a decision before it is tabled in the Dewan Rakyat for the necessary amendments to the Penal Code.

"I hope to see the amendments by mid-2020," he said in a statement.

On Friday, Singapore announced that it has amended its laws to decriminalise attempted suicide.

It said that the legislation would come into effect on Jan 1, 2020, as part of the Criminal Law Reforms Act, which was passed in Parliament in May this year.

Liew said among the provisions being looked into were Section 309 for attempted suicide; and Sections 305 and 306 for abetting suicide.

He said the government, through the AGC, has been actively studying how to decriminalise suicide in a holistic matter.

"There must be a suitable alternative mechanism that can be put in place to address the mental health issues (behind suicide attempts). We are looking into this now," he said.

Separately, the Malaysian Bar Council agreed that it was timely for Malaysia to follow suit.

Its president Datuk Abdul Fareed Abdul Gafoor described Singapore's move as "a way forward".

"The decriminalisation of suicide attempts is an appropriate move. Those attempting suicide as a way to end their emotional suffering might well be in need of medical assistance and counselling, more than penal punishments," he said.

The Health Ministry also said it supported the move to decriminalise attempted suicides in order to remove the stigma on mental issues.

"It is hoped that more people who are at risk will come forward to seek help (with the decriminalisation)," it said.

Mental Illness Awareness and Support Association president Anita Abu Bakar said they had been championing the cause since its inception. No one wants to end their life.

"It is a cry for help as they don't see a way out of their struggle and pain.

"If we decriminalise suicide attempts, it will encourage them to reach out for help," she said.

Those facing personal problems or contemplating suicide should contact the 24-hour Befrienders hotline at 05-547 7933 (Ipoh), 04-281 5161 (Penang) or 03-7956 8144 (Klang Valley).

HELPLINES
  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
  • Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800
  • Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788
  • Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222
  • Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928
More about
malaysia mental health Suicides Law and legislation

TRENDING

6 free places to catch the fireworks this NYE without squeezing with the crowd in Singapore
6 free places to catch the fireworks this NYE without squeezing with the crowd in Singapore
Groom exposes bride&#039;s affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet
Groom exposes bride's affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet
Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Ah Boys To Men actor Joshua Tan proposed to girlfriend of 2 years
Ah Boys To Men actor Joshua Tan proposed to girlfriend of 2 years
Ex-matinee idol Patrick Tse, 83, spotted with former girlfriend who is 49 years younger
Ex-matinee idol Patrick Tse, 83, spotted with former girlfriend who is 49 years younger
Singapore tattoo artist is a Primary 6 girl
Singapore tattoo artist is a Primary 6 girl
Zac Efron rushed to hospital in &#039;life-or-death flight&#039;
Zac Efron rushed to hospital in 'life-or-death flight'
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
Lucky Plaza accident: Mount Elizabeth Hospital not activated as it is not on SCDF&#039;s list of medical providers, says CEO
Lucky Plaza accident: Mount Elizabeth Hospital not activated as it is not on SCDF's list of medical providers, says CEO
Man, 48, fined for slapping boys who badmouthed his son
Man, 48, fined for slapping boys who badmouthed his son
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I became an expert on JB but I&#039;d recommend Batam instead
This year I became an expert on JB - but I'd recommend Batam instead
New Year&#039;s Eve 2019 in Singapore: Where to go for dinners, drinks, and parties
New Year's Eve 2019 in Singapore: Where to go for dinners, drinks, and parties

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Strange trends we wish would die off this decade but will probably follow us into the 2020s
Strange trends we wish would die off this decade but will probably follow us into the 2020s
4 ways to spend New Year&#039;s Eve in Singapore on a budget
4 ways to spend New Year's Eve in Singapore on a budget
15 interesting places to check out in Bangkok other than the Chatuchak Weekend Market
15 interesting places to check out in Bangkok other than the Chatuchak Weekend Market
1-for-1 movie tickets, McDonald&#039;s curry sauce bottle returns &amp; other deals this week
McDonald's curry sauce bottle and spicy nuggets return

Home Works

Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Ignorant tourists &amp; forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Ignorant tourists & forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
This made my day: Muslim man uses 80% of his salary to take care of stray dogs and cats
This made my day: Muslim man uses 80% of his salary to take care of stray dogs and cats

SERVICES