Former TV journalist Azrinaz Mazhar Hakim (pic) has given birth to a baby girl, Utusan Malaysia reported.

This is the third child for Azrinaz, who was previously married to the Sultan of Brunei.

She remarried in May last year after the 2010 divorce.

Azrinaz, who had a normal delivery, said she was grateful that it all went smoothly.

The baby girl weighed 2.75kg.

Azrinaz has a daughter and a son with the Sultan of Brunei during their five-year marriage.