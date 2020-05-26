'Summoned' man crashes into Perak palace compound

IPOH - Claiming that he was "summoned' to go to Istana Iskandariah in Kuala Kangsar, a 30-year-old man crashed into the palace compound when policemen manning the entrance stopped him.

Kuala Kangsar OCPD Asst Comm Razali Ibrahim said the man, from Gerik, was asked to turn back his vehicle and told he could not go in.

ACP Razali said the man then got into his car and crashed into the palace compound.

"He went some 60m inside the compound, with our personnel chasing after him on motorcycles.

"After his vehicle stopped, he pointed a toy gun at the police before a struggle ensued and he was arrested," he said yesterday.

ACP Razali said initial investigations revealed that the man, a cement lorry driver, drove from Gerik and had also violated a police roadblock at the district.

The suspect also tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine. A knife was also found inside his car.

"He claimed someone had called him to come to the palace, as the "Sultan" wanted to meet him.

"Of course that was not the case. The Ruler was not at the palace at the time of the incident," ACP Razali said.

He said the man would be remanded for a few days for further investigations. He added that the suspect had no previous police record.

The case is being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing the duties of civil servants, Section 427 for committing mischief, Section 8 of the Firearms Act 1971, and Section 447 for trespassing.