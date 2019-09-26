Sun bear in Malaysia rescued after 7 years of living in misery

MIRI, Malaysia - A sun bear that was locked up in a house in Kuching has been rescued from seven years of living under miserable conditions.

An enforcement team from the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) conducted the operation at about 4pm yesterday.

"Our enforcement team went to the house in Demak Laut with an order to rescue and take custody of the sun bear after the owner refused to surrender it. We are taking the sun bear to the Matang Wildlife Sanctuary for rehabilitation.

"The public uproar over the plight of the bear was overwhelming, " said the corporation's CEO Zolkipli Mohamad Aton.

He added that the licence issued by the Sarawak Forestry Department to the owner to keep protected species was also revoked.

"This is a stern warning. Wildlife should be left in their natural habitat, " he said.

Malaysian Nature Society national council member Musa Musbah thanked the SFC for swiftly intervening and rescuing the sun bear.

However, he questioned the department's policy of continuing to issue licenses to possess wildlife in Sarawak.

"The SFC as an enforcement body is doing a good job.