Superbiker who zoomed across Penang bridge at over 300kph arrested

GEORGE TOWN - Police have arrested a motorcyclist who allegedly zoomed along the Penang Bridge at speeds exceeding 300kph.

The 28-year-old nurse from a private hospital was arrested at his home at the Rifle Range flats in Ayer Itam at 5.52pm Tuesday (April 21).

In a statement by the north-east Penang police district headquarters, police tracked down the suspect after he blatantly posted a video of his act on Facebook, which subsequently went viral.

"During the incident at 1.30pm on Friday (April 17), the suspect took only two minutes and 10 seconds to cross the bridge on his motorcycle.

"In the video recorded using a dashcam, it showed the motorcycle reached speeds exceeding 300kph.

"The video also showed the motorcycle being ridden recklessly and endangering other motorists as it overtook them on the bridge," said the statement.

The suspect, who is out on bail, will be charged in court on May 7 under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving.