Superyacht linked to 1MDB and Jho Low up for sale again

PETALING JAYA - A superyacht that used to be owned by Low Taek Jho, the fugitive businessman linked to the financial scandal at Malaysian state fund 1MDB, is up for sale again.

The superyacht, named the Equanimity when Low, better known as Jho Low, used to own it, was purchased by Genting Malaysia Bhd for US$126 million (S$172 million) in April and renamed the Tranquility.

The vessel made headlines in August after reports that model and socialite Kylie Jenner rented it to celebrate her 22nd birthday.

Financial news website Business Insider reported that the Tranquility is now up for sale at an asking price of US$200 million, citing yachting company Camper & Nicholsons (C&N).