Support pours in for Miss Malaysia after fiasco

PETALING JAYA: Miss Malaysia Shweta Sekhon may have lost the "Best National Costume" prize in the 2019 Miss Universe pageant to Miss Philippines but she has won plaudits from not just her countrymen but Filipinos as well.

The 22-year-old beauty queen is standing proud despite being mired in a controversy regarding the award at the pageant finals in Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States, on Monday morning.

During the event, it was thought that host Steve Harvey had made a mistake in announcing Miss Philippines as the award winner.

However, despite having initially announced Shweta (pic) as the winner on its official Twitter account, the organisers later deleted the tweet and announced four hours later that Miss Philippines Gazini Ganados was the rightful winner.

Malaysians were quick to show their support to Shweta with an outpouring of comments commending her for having done Malaysia proud and as a winner in their eyes.

"Kudos to you for correcting Harvey with such poise yet in a fun tone, " said a post by user @fiqrieisme on Instagram. "And everything else you did to make it there. Proud of you!"

Former beauty queen Deborah Henry (Miss Universe Malaysia 2011) sent her love in the form of three heart emojis.

Malaysian model Amber Chia said Shweta had done well at the finals.

When contacted, Shweta said the audience had stood behind her and the Miss Universe Malaysia Organisation.

"The support I have received has been tremendous and overwhelming, " she added.