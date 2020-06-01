Survey finds 61% of Malaysians believe country heading in wrong direction, racial split over PM preference

PETALING JAYA - Voter sentiment in Malaysia towards the Pakatan Harapan government has taken a slide following the handling of various contentious issues, a Merdeka Centre survey found.

These include the Jawi lessons in vernacular schools, statements on civil servants' pension scheme and critical allowances.

The polls found that 61 per cent of those surveyed believed that the country was headed in the wrong direction while only 26 per cent felt it was moving on the right track.

Economic matters were the biggest concerns faced by Malaysians, followed by leadership, administration, politics and racial issues.

The survey also showed that Chinese and Indian voters prefer PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim over Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

A preference poll between Dr Mahathir and Mr Anwar found that only 14 per cent of Indian voters and 20 per cent of Chinese voters as of November last year preferred the premier.