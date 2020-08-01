Suspect beats up female e-hailing driver and steals her car in Sabah

Stephanie Lee
The Star/Asia News Network

KOTA KINABALU - A female e-hailing driver was beaten up and had her car stolen, allegedly by a passenger in Kinarut near here on Tuesday (Jan 7) afternoon.

The 59-year-old driver had picked up the suspect from Inanam and was supposed to send him to the Karamunsing shopping complex. But when they arrived in Karamunsing, the suspect asked her to send him to Kinarut instead.

According to a source, the suspect allegedly struck the woman in her head and face before leaving her by the roadside near Kg Gana Kinarut before fleeing in her car.

Villagers who saw the injured woman came to her aid and helped her to lodge a police report.

Papar district police chief DSP Batholomew Umpit confirmed receiving a report of the incident but did not reveal further details.

He said the victim was taken to hospital and efforts to track down the suspect are ongoing. "We hope to make an arrest soon," he said.

Ride-hailing services malaysia vehicle theft assault

