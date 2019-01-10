Suspect in hit-and-run incident at KL marathon arrested

PETALING JAYA - Police have arrested the driver allegedly involved in the "hit-and-run" accident during the Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon that left two runners injured.
Selangor Traffic Enforcement and Investigations Department chief Supt Azman Shariat said police arrested a 25-year-old woman and also seized a car.
"We also found her with six pills which we believe are Erimin-5. She also tested positive for methamphetamines and amphetamines," he said.
He said the woman had no criminal record but had an outstanding traffic summons.
On Sunday (Sept 29), a car ploughed through safety barriers on the Middle Ring Road 2 near Kuala Ampang that were put up to control traffic during the race.
One of the injured runners suffered a broken hip bone while the other was wounded. Both victims, who are in their 40s, received treatment at Hospital Kuala Lumpur. The driver is believed to have rented the car and the rental company has also lodged a police report to confirm that it was rented out to her. The case is being investigated under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving as well as Section 39A(1) and Section 15 (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for possessing and using drugs.
