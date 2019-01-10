Suspect in hit-and-run incident at KL marathon arrested

PETALING JAYA - Police have arrested the driver allegedly involved in the "hit-and-run" accident during the Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon that left two runners injured.

Selangor Traffic Enforcement and Investigations Department chief Supt Azman Shariat said police arrested a 25-year-old woman and also seized a car.

"We also found her with six pills which we believe are Erimin-5. She also tested positive for methamphetamines and amphetamines," he said.

He said the woman had no criminal record but had an outstanding traffic summons.

On Sunday (Sept 29), a car ploughed through safety barriers on the Middle Ring Road 2 near Kuala Ampang that were put up to control traffic during the race.