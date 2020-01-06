Suspected Covid-19 positive Rohingya refugee escapes Ipoh quarantine centre

IPOH - A Rohingya refugee suspected of having Covid-19 has escaped from a quarantine centre in Tanjung Rambutan here.

Perak CID chief Asst Comm Anuar Othman said Rohim Mohd Zokaria, 27, was found to have been missing from his room at the Health Ministry Training Institute on Sunday (May 31) around 11am.

"Health personnel were about to conduct tests on those being quarantined there, and he was not to be found in his room.

"They searched but could not find him within the premises," he said, adding that the man was sent to the centre from Slim River Hospital, Muallim on Saturday (May 30) at 5pm.

"A search party has been launched to look for the man," he added.

ACP Anuar said Rohim, from Sentul, Kuala Lumpur, and two others had been stopped at a roadblock on the North-South Expressway near Behrang last week and was investigated for defying the movement control order (MCO) and immigration-related matters.

"He was given police bail because he had complained of shortness of breath and showed symptoms of Covid-19.

"He was sent to the Slim River Hospital and initial tests came back negative and was sent to Tanjung Rambutan to be quarantined for 14 days," he added.

ACP Anuar said Rohim weighs about 65kg, is between 165cm and 168cm in height and has short black hair.

"He was last seen wearing a blue-coloured ward attire," he said, adding that about 57 people were at the quarantine centre awaiting swab test reports, with none having tested positive so far.

"The case is being investigated under Section 269 of the Penal Code and Section 22(b) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations," he added.

