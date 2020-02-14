Sword flung at lawyer's car outside KL court complex, cops investigating

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA LUMPUR - A lawyer was shocked when a sword was flung at his car windscreen.

The victim was taking his belongings from the bonnet of his car at the parking area outside the court complex on Jalan Duta when he heard a loud noise at about 7.55am on Thursday (Feb 13).

Sentul OCPD Asst Comm S. Shamugamoorthy said the lawyer then discovered a sword on his car windscreen.

"At the same time, the victim saw a man on a motorcycle riding away while looking at him.

"While the assailant was riding away, he even kicked another lawyer who was walking towards the court before escaping," he said when contacted.

There was no CCTV at the location, he added.

"We are still investigating the matter under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

"Anyone with information should come forward as soon as possible," he said.

