Tallest residential tower to be built in KL

Khalid (second from left) and Yang (third from left) among the many viewing the IBN Bukit Bintang model at the opening ceremony of its sales gallery.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Vijenthi Nair
The Star/Asia News Network

The tallest residential tower in the country will be built in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur.

The mixed development project, IBN Bukit Bintang, will consist of 339 smart homes and 268 five-star hotel rooms, with the build-up ranging from 434sq ft to 1,052sq ft. The 68-storey building will stand over 330m in height.

It is a joint venture between developer IBN Corp and landowner KKH Pavilion Development Sdn Bhd.

At the opening ceremony of its sales gallery in Jalan Berangan in Kuala Lumpur, IBN Corp Ltd director Datuk Seri Michael Yang said a good developer must have "an artistic eye, a scientific mind and a scholarly heart".

"We, as a developer focused on real estate tourism, have our own vision and mission to be successful.

"My formula is that a good project must be designed with aesthetic elements, using the best technology and prioritising the needs of the occupants."

Thanking all for the support to start this project, Yang added, "I hope your support will continue until its completion to promote the project to the world, as we want to bring in more international tourists to Malaysia."

IBN Bukit Bintang development director Megat Khalil Izzuddin Shah said the event marked the beginning of another iconic project in the city centre.

"Prices start from RM2,000 (S$659) per sq ft, which is low compared to other properties in the Golden Triangle. I would say it is the best deal, " he said.

"We are receiving good feedback for our project. We are very confident we will continue to garner the public's interest, especially with the grand opening of our sales gallery, which will be open daily from 9am until 9pm.

"We are truly excited about this development. It will not only enhance living standards in Kuala Lumpur, but also improve Malaysia's international appeal and tourism to the global market."

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad said it was his responsibility to ensure all projects in Kuala Lumpur met the international standards of quality, design and services in order to make the capital attractive to international tourists, investors and business communities in Asia.

He also said IBN Corp had expressed interest in embarking on a corporate social responsibility effort to beautify, upgrade and maintain the surrounding infrastructure around the project area at Jalan Berangan.

The project is expected to be fully operational by Oct 2023.

