Tallest residential tower to be built in KL

The tallest residential tower in the country will be built in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur.

The mixed development project, IBN Bukit Bintang, will consist of 339 smart homes and 268 five-star hotel rooms, with the build-up ranging from 434sq ft to 1,052sq ft. The 68-storey building will stand over 330m in height.

It is a joint venture between developer IBN Corp and landowner KKH Pavilion Development Sdn Bhd.

At the opening ceremony of its sales gallery in Jalan Berangan in Kuala Lumpur, IBN Corp Ltd director Datuk Seri Michael Yang said a good developer must have "an artistic eye, a scientific mind and a scholarly heart".

"We, as a developer focused on real estate tourism, have our own vision and mission to be successful.

"My formula is that a good project must be designed with aesthetic elements, using the best technology and prioritising the needs of the occupants."

Thanking all for the support to start this project, Yang added, "I hope your support will continue until its completion to promote the project to the world, as we want to bring in more international tourists to Malaysia."