Tattoo event organisers in Malaysia own up to semi-nude incident

PETALING JAYA - The organisers of the recent Tattoo Malaysia Expo 2019 have taken responsibility for a semi-nude incident during the event.

In a statement yesterday, the founder of Blackout Trading, who wanted to be known only as Carlos, apologised for the "truly unintentional" incident, and said his company was taking the necessary steps to prevent it from happening again in future.

He said that while they had obtained support from the Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB), they had failed to provide a full disclosure on the activities that would take place during the event.

MyCEB is an agency under the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry.

"Our intention in organising such an international event was to promote tourism, especially in arts and culture. Tattooing is a significant art form practised worldwide, including Malaysia.

"We would like to take this opportunity to apologise to the people of Malaysia who have been affected by the viralled posts regarding the event. The lack of due diligence on our end should not have happened.

"We have clearly failed to protect the interests of the public. We now only ask for forgiveness for us to set things right and fix what can be fixed. We have learnt from our mistakes," he said.

Carlos added that despite the shortcoming on its end, the company understood that it would not amount to a defence.