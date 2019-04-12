Tattoo event organisers in Malaysia own up to semi-nude incident

A man takes pictures of a woman with tattoos during the Tattoo Malaysia Expo 2019 in Kuala Lumpur November 29, 2019.
PHOTO: AFP
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - The organisers of the recent Tattoo Malaysia Expo 2019 have taken responsibility for a semi-nude incident during the event.

In a statement yesterday, the founder of Blackout Trading, who wanted to be known only as Carlos, apologised for the "truly unintentional" incident, and said his company was taking the necessary steps to prevent it from happening again in future.

He said that while they had obtained support from the Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB), they had failed to provide a full disclosure on the activities that would take place during the event.

MyCEB is an agency under the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry.

"Our intention in organising such an international event was to promote tourism, especially in arts and culture. Tattooing is a significant art form practised worldwide, including Malaysia.

"We would like to take this opportunity to apologise to the people of Malaysia who have been affected by the viralled posts regarding the event. The lack of due diligence on our end should not have happened.

"We have clearly failed to protect the interests of the public. We now only ask for forgiveness for us to set things right and fix what can be fixed. We have learnt from our mistakes," he said.

Carlos added that despite the shortcoming on its end, the company understood that it would not amount to a defence.

"We respect the decision made by the ministry and MyCEB, and will accept the consequences of our lack of disclosure. The ministry and MyCEB should not be blamed for the inconvenience caused by us.

"We, as the sole organising committee of Tattoo Malaysia Expo 2019, are truly sorry. We take full responsibility for the inconvenience caused. We vow to improve in future," said Carlos.

On Monday, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi said a probe was ordered after pictures of tattooed models in various states of undress during the event went viral.

The ticketed event, which featured participants from over 35 countries, was held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from Nov 29 to Dec 1.

