Teen is first Malaysian to win silver medal in international ballet contest

PETALING JAYA - Despite his triumph in one of the world's most prestigious ballet competitions, Julian Wen-Sheng Gan has a heartbreaking story.

His father died just a month before the Genee International Ballet competition was held in Toronto, Canada, in August.

"I felt very sad, lost and emotional. It's a feeling that is really hard to describe," said Julian, 17.

His father, who was 63, died just two months after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

"Throughout the competition and even now, I would have flashes of him, memories or certain things that reminded me of him," he said.

But he pulled himself together and realised that he had to focus and do his best in the competition, as it was one of his father's last wishes.

Julian became the first Malaysian to enter the final round of the competition organised by the London-based Royal Academy of Dance, one of the world's most influential dance and training organisations. Its patron is Queen Elizabeth II.

Besides winning a silver medal, he received the Margot Fonteyn Audience Choice Award.