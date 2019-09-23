Teen killers cry non-stop in lockup after allegedly causing baby's death

KOTA KINABALU - Four teenage girls, who maltreated their housemate's 20-month-old baby until he died, seem to have done so because they could not stop the boy from crying.

"They are now crying most of the time in the lockup. We are trying to talk to them," said Semporna district police chief Supt Sabarudin Rahmat.

He said the girls appeared to be regretting their action.

"We believe that their action was because the child did not stop crying," he said.

The four suspects - three Filipinas and an Indonesian aged 16 to 19 - were looking after the child for their housemate, who is a 23-year-old single mother.

On Friday, the mother rushed the boy to the Semporna Hospital after she noticed that he was weak and had turned pale and not breathing properly.

The boy, who was found with bruises on several parts of his body, eventually died at about 6.45pm.