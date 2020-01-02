Teen mum holding 5-month-old daughter jumps off hospital building in Malaysia

A 16-year-old mother jumped off a building while holding her baby in Lahad Datu early Saturday (Feb 1) morning.

The mother, who is from Kampung Bakau, and her five-month old daughter fell to their deaths after climbing through a window of the district hospital building located about 60m off the ground.

Lahad Datu district police chief Assistant Commissioner Nasri Mansor said based on initial investigations, the victim's daughter had been warded at the hospital for the past 11 days to treat a lung infection.

"Around 7.15am, a doctor ordered for the respirator to be taken off the baby as her breathing had returned to normal.

"The victim was walking and cradling her baby around the ward when she asked permission from the security guard to go to the toilet," he said, adding that the security guard on the bottom floor found the mother and daughter on the ground at around 7.30am.

"When the ambulance arrived, both victims were pronounced dead due to severe head injuries," he said in a statement on Saturday (Feb 1).

He said further investigations were in progress.