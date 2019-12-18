Teenager drowns swimming in flooded river in Johor

KLUANG - A teenager in Simpang Renggam drowned while swimming in a flooded river at Sungai Haji Salman here.

The victim, identified as 16-year-old Muhd Danis Irfan Masrom, was swimming with his friends in the river, which is currently about 4m deep due to the recent floods.

Kluang OCPD Asst Comm Mohd Abduh Ismail said police received an emergency call at 1.49pm on Tuesday (Dec 17) informing them that a teenager had drowned at that location.

"While swimming, four of the victim's friends realised that he had disappeared and immediately sought help from villagers.

"Several villagers went to search for the victim and managed to retrieve him from the river and found that he was already dead, " he said, adding that the body has been sent to the Enche' Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital in Kluang for a postmortem.

ACP Mohd Abduh added that the victim lived some 7km from the location of the incident, which is outside of the flood zone.

"The victim's mother has been informed about the incident and she will be going to the hospital to identify the body.

"This is the first casualty of the recent flooding in Kluang since 'Ops-Banjir' started on Saturday (Dec 14), " he said.

ACP Mohd Abduh urged parents to monitor their children during this flood season, which has displaced thousands of people in the state.