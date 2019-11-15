Thai prostitute pees her pants in fear after police raid Penang hotel

PHOTO: Pexels
Imran Hilmy
The Star/Asia News Network

GEORGE TOWN - A 26-year-old Thai national wet her pants after realising that a team of police personnel was raiding a hotel premises in Jelutong, where she was believed to be working as a prostitute.

Penang CID chief Senior Asst Comm Datuk Zainol Samah said the woman had refused to co-operate with the police who knocked on the door of the hotel room she was in.

"After an hour of persuading the woman to come out from the room, police broke down the door when she refused to open it and found her crying and afraid," he said of Wednesday's (Nov 13) 9pm incident.

SAC Zainol said besides the woman, nine other foreign women, comprising five from Thailand, Indonesia (two) and Vietnam (two), aged between 22 and 30, were also detained during the operation codenamed Ops Noda.

"During the raid, we found that some of the women were busy serving their customers in different rooms.

"Initial investigations found that the women looked for their clients through the WeChat messaging application and that their customers were charged RM220 (S$72.20) for a 45-minute session.

"Police also found used condoms and lubricants in the hotel rooms and seized cash believed to be from the prostitution activities," he said on Thursday (Nov 14).

SAC Zainol said the raid was carried out by the police's Secret Society, Gaming and Vice Division (D7), which aimed to combat vices in the state.

"The raid was conducted after police received a tip-off from the public about the alleged immoral activities that were happening at the hotel," he said.

The case will be investigated under the Penal Code for prostitution.

More about
malaysia Prostitution / Commercial sex police

