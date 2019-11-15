Thai prostitute pees her pants in fear after police raid Penang hotel

GEORGE TOWN - A 26-year-old Thai national wet her pants after realising that a team of police personnel was raiding a hotel premises in Jelutong, where she was believed to be working as a prostitute.

Penang CID chief Senior Asst Comm Datuk Zainol Samah said the woman had refused to co-operate with the police who knocked on the door of the hotel room she was in.

"After an hour of persuading the woman to come out from the room, police broke down the door when she refused to open it and found her crying and afraid," he said of Wednesday's (Nov 13) 9pm incident.

SAC Zainol said besides the woman, nine other foreign women, comprising five from Thailand, Indonesia (two) and Vietnam (two), aged between 22 and 30, were also detained during the operation codenamed Ops Noda.

"During the raid, we found that some of the women were busy serving their customers in different rooms.

"Initial investigations found that the women looked for their clients through the WeChat messaging application and that their customers were charged RM220 (S$72.20) for a 45-minute session.