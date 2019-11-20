Thanks to Malaysia Airlines, Miss World Malaysia leaves with all her bags

PETALING JAYA - Miss World Malaysia Alexis Sueann Seow is off to London with all her eight bags in tow - thanks to Malaysia Airlines.

The 24-year-old was in a quandary as she could not find any sponsor to pick up her baggage tab for the Miss World 2019 pageant scheduled in London on Dec 14.

As the clock ticked closer to her flight this morning, MAS stepped in with the good news on Monday, which has given the Selangor lass a huge boost for the pageant's grand finals.

"I needed to take at least eight bags as the pageant events last for about a month.

"There are lots of heavy costumes and gowns to take along.

"The national costume and headgear itself took up so much space," she explained.

"The baggage fare came up to about RM20,000 (S$6,547)!" she said in an interview.

Seow had shed tears of joy when she beat 19 other contestants to receive the coveted crown from Miss World Malaysia 2018 Larissa Ping on Oct 6.

The fashion blogger, fitness model, emcee, TV host and actress said her preparations for the event had to be rushed as she was among the last finalists to be crowned.

"Participants from other countries had at least three to four months to prepare.

"It was quite stressful for me, but it is all worth it when you are chosen to represent your country.

"It is the greatest thing for me," she added.

Seow's mother Doreen Wan thanked MAS for its generosity.

"There are the preliminary events such as dances of the world and charity dinners to attend.

"Alexis has to bring many types of attire because she is representing the country and the spotlight will be on her," she said.

Wan said she visited the office of MAS chief executive Izham Ismail to appeal for a waiver in the baggage charges.

Having explained the situation to his personal assistant, she was surprised and relieved to find that her request was approved even before she had left the building.

And that's not all - Seow's economy class seat has also been upgraded to business class.