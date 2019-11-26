Third bridge needed to ease congestion between Johor and Singapore: Malaysian minister

ISKANDAR PUTERI - A third bridge linking Singapore and Johor will resolve congestion problems at both the Causeway and Second Link here.

Gambir assemblyman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also Pagoh MP and Home Minister, said the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) at both Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) and Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar (KSAB) were already reaching their maximum capabilities.

He said he had been appointed by the Federal Government to head a committee to oversee the congestion at both checkpoints.

"The two premises have already reached their maximum level of capacity.

"The congestion at the BSI in Johor Baru is the most congested CIQ in the world, and this is something we should not be proud of, " he said during the debate on Johor's Budget 2020 yesterday.

Muhyiddin said he had informed the Federal Government an important factor to solve congestions at the two checkpoints was to build a third bridge.

"If the state government supports this, then I will start the initiative to have a third bridge, which must begin now.

"The third link does not have to be in the form of a bridge as it can also be a tunnel, " he said, adding that Tebrau Straits was a good location as the area was viable.

However, he added that a study must be done before work starts.

Meanwhile, the state government will send an official suggestion to Putrajaya to consider the development of a third bridge to ease congestion at the two checkpoints.

State public works, infrastructure and transportation committee chairman Mohd Solihan Badri said the technical committee had discussed on how to improve the facility at BSI and KSAB.

"The Federal Government has allocated RM85mil next year to address congestion at the Causeway and Second Link in the 2020 budget, where RM45mil will go towards the improvement works at BSI while RM40mil will be channelled to KSAB.

"Both CIQs, especially BSI that was built in 2003, will reach its maximum capacity by 2020, " he said.