Thousands stranded at Ipoh airport due to haze

PETALING JAYA - More than a thousand air travellers were left stranded at the Sultan Azlan Shah (LTSAS) airport in Ipoh, Perak, as flights were cancelled due to the worsening haze blanketing the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia and west Sarawak.

The haze also prevented fishermen in the state's Manjung district from going out to sea due to safety concerns over low visibility.

Attempts to carry out cloud seeding in the worst-hit parts of Selangor were also hampered by unsuitable weather conditions.

In Ipoh, 1,104 passengers were affected yesterday by flight disruptions at LTSAS. Airport manager Mohd Ali Osman said five flights from Scoot, AirAsia and Malindo to and fro from Singapore and Johor Baru were affected.

He said the flights have been rescheduled to take off from the airport today.

"The passengers from Johor Baru and Singapore coming to Ipoh, their flights were diverted to Subang and KLIA, and land transportation had been arranged by the airline companies to send their passengers to Ipoh," he added.

He said from the six flights supposed to take off from the airport, only one managed to do so at 8.45am.

"Flight visibility went down to 2,500m," he added.