Time to move on from Barisan Nasional to Muafakat Nasional, says Umno Youth chief

KUALA LUMPUR - Umno Youth says that it is time to leave Barisan Nasional behind and move forward to Muafakat Nasional.

Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi said the alliance formed between Umno and PAS was never meant to be dominated by Malays and Muslims, and the Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC) and Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) should be part of Muafakat Nasional.

"Umno Youth is urging the top leadership to urgently institutionalise Muafakat Nasional, which will include not just Umno and PAS, but also MCA, MIC and Friends of BN.

"It is high time that we move on from the Alliance era of 1952-1973, to the Barisan Nasional era from 1973 onwards, and now migrate to Muafakat Nasional," said Datuk Dr Asyraf in his speech at the opening of the Umno Youth assembly here on Thursday (Dec 5).

"We should not sideline other races who have long been part of our beloved country. It is us, therefore, who must show and prove to the people that Umno, PAS, MCA and MIC are united as one," he said.

He also said that Muafakat Nasional could return Malaysia to its glory days.

"We must be believed and seen as the trusted alternative to provide much-needed peace, harmony and prosperity in this country," said Dr Asyraf.

Dr Asyraf, however, reminded the delegates that Muafakat Nasional should not be a platform for one to gain and distribute power.