Time running out for toddler in Malaysia with liver disease

Dire condition: Rajeswari holding Abinash while her daughter Sarumathi (right) look on.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
C.S. Nathan
The Star/Asia News Network

SEREMBAN, Malaysia - Time is running out for 18-month-old Abinash Sai who is in dire need of a liver transplant.

The toddler suffers from biliary atresia - a rare disease of the liver and bile ducts that occurs in infants - and a liver transplant is his only chance for survival.

However, his parents have been unable to raise the RM160,000 (S$53,190) necessary for the life-saving surgery that is scheduled to take place at a private hospital in New Delhi, India, next month.

Mother A. Rajeswari, 35, a nurse at Tuanku Ja'afar Hospital here, said doctors realised there was something wrong with her youngest child several days after his birth.

"Further tests revealed that Abinash had biliary atresia, where the bile ducts outside the liver become blocked or absent, " she said during an interview at The Star office here.

The mother of four said her son underwent a surgery called the Kasai procedure at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur when he was just 47 days old.

Unfortunately, his condition did not improve.

Since then, Abinash's liver function has progressively deteriorated causing Rajeswari and her bus driver husband Vijayakumar Ramana-than, 43, sleepless nights.

"Although he looks fine on the outside, he has reached the critical stage and doctors have suggested that we go to India urgently for treatment.

"A transplant is his only chance for survival. Without it, I'm afraid I will lose my only son, " said Rajeswari, whose three daughters Sarumathi, Devashree and Vinuska are aged 12, 10 and six.

Abinash's parents have since met with doctors from New Delhi's Max Hospital - a medical centre specialising in liver transplant surgery - who were here for a conference.

Rajeswari said the doctors advised that Abinash needs immediate surgery.

The couple have set Aug 31 as their deadline to raise funds for Abinash's surgery as the procedure cannot be delayed much longer.

Rajeswari said they managed to raise RM70,000 so far.

"Time is running out and we still need RM90,000 more to cover the cost of surgery.

"We will also need to stay with our son for a month post-surgery until he is fit to travel, " she said.

The couple's eldest daughter Sarumathi appealed for Malaysians to help save her brother.

"He's our baby brother. I hope he receives the treatment he needs as soon as possible. I do not want to lose him, " said the Year Six pupil.

Those who wish to contribute may channel their donations to CIMB account 8603 308 221 under the name of Pusat Khidmat DUN Bukit Kepayang.

