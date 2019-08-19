Time running out for toddler in Malaysia with liver disease

SEREMBAN, Malaysia - Time is running out for 18-month-old Abinash Sai who is in dire need of a liver transplant.

The toddler suffers from biliary atresia - a rare disease of the liver and bile ducts that occurs in infants - and a liver transplant is his only chance for survival.

However, his parents have been unable to raise the RM160,000 (S$53,190) necessary for the life-saving surgery that is scheduled to take place at a private hospital in New Delhi, India, next month.

Mother A. Rajeswari, 35, a nurse at Tuanku Ja'afar Hospital here, said doctors realised there was something wrong with her youngest child several days after his birth.

"Further tests revealed that Abinash had biliary atresia, where the bile ducts outside the liver become blocked or absent, " she said during an interview at The Star office here.

The mother of four said her son underwent a surgery called the Kasai procedure at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur when he was just 47 days old.

Unfortunately, his condition did not improve.

Since then, Abinash's liver function has progressively deteriorated causing Rajeswari and her bus driver husband Vijayakumar Ramana-than, 43, sleepless nights.