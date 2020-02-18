Toddler flung out of car in Malaysia: 2 claim trial to reckless driving

PHOTO: Facebook/Paidaiah Ramu
Sarban Singh
The Star/Asia News Network

REMBAU - Two men pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate's Court here to a reckless driving charge, after a toddler, who was in another car being driven by his father, was flung out following a crash.

Nabil Hariz Jefridin, 23 and B. Thayalan, 20, claimed trial to the charge that was read to them separately before magistrate Tan Chai Wei.

The duo allegedly committed the offence at 3.21pm on Feb 10 along the Senawang-Ayer Keroh stretch of the North South expressway.

They were charged under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which provides a jail term of up to five years and a fine of between RM5,000 (S$1,700) and RM15,000.

Deputy public prosecutor Ummi Amyra Natasha Azhar then offered the duo a bail of RM7,000 with one surety each.

However, Muhammad Farhan Ahmad Fadzil, who represented Nabil, appealed to the court for a lower amount, as his client was an undergraduate.

Thayalan, who was also unrepresented, also asked for a lower bail.

Tan then allowed each of the accused a bail of RM4,000 with one surety and fixed March 17 for remention.

The incident of the two-year-old boy being flung out of the car was captured on a dash-cam of another vehicle.

ALSO READ: 2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision

The 59-second video recording of the incident also went viral on social media.

The boy was travelling with his family when he was thrown out after his father lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid colliding with the other vehicles which were apparently being driven in a dangerous manner.

The boy sustained slight external injuries and was admitted at the Tuanku Ja'afar hospital for treatment.

More about
malaysia Accidents - Traffic Expressways

TRENDING

Singapore Budget 2020: All adult Singaporeans to get one-off cash payout ranging from $100 to $300
Budget 2020: All adult Singaporeans to get one-off cash payout ranging from $100 to $300
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Placing a water bottle in your car can be deadly. Here&#039;s why
Placing a water bottle in your car can be deadly. Here's why
YouTuber wowed by vending machines in Singapore that churn out nasi lemak, gold bars and cars
YouTuber wowed by vending machines in Singapore that churn out nasi lemak, gold bars and cars
Singapore Budget 2020: 10 things to know, from cash payout for S&#039;poreans to GST not going up in 2021
Budget 2020: 10 things to know, from cash payout for S'poreans to GST not going up in 2021
Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
Coronavirus: Office floor at Ngee Ann city cordoned off after DBS staff working there infected
Coronavirus: Office floor at Ngee Ann city cordoned off after DBS staff working there infected
My relationship with Zhu Houren is a &#039;trademark&#039;, says son Joel Choo
My relationship with Zhu Houren is a 'trademark', says son Joel Choo
First antiviral drug approved to fight coronavirus
First antiviral drug approved to fight coronavirus
&#039;Vday date with quarantine&#039;: Singaporean documents visit to the NCID
'Vday date with quarantine': Singaporean documents visit to the NCID
Fed up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Fed up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but &#039;feeling well&#039; after 1 week in NCID
Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but 'feeling well' after 1 week in NCID

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Interracial dating: &#039;People still aren&#039;t used to an Indian girl with a Malay guy&#039;
Interracial dating: 'People still aren't used to an Indian girl with a Malay guy'
Return of McGriddles, free meals for nurses at Pek Kio Market &amp; other deals this week
Return of McGriddles, free meals for nurses at Pek Kio Market & other deals this week
We earn less than Singaporean men for the same amount of work. Here&#039;s why
We earn less than Singaporean men for the same amount of work. Here's why
The &#039;big&#039; dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus
The 'big' dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus

Home Works

What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Singapore&#039;s most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Singapore's most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?

SERVICES