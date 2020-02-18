Toddler flung out of car in Malaysia: 2 claim trial to reckless driving

REMBAU - Two men pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate's Court here to a reckless driving charge, after a toddler, who was in another car being driven by his father, was flung out following a crash.

Nabil Hariz Jefridin, 23 and B. Thayalan, 20, claimed trial to the charge that was read to them separately before magistrate Tan Chai Wei.

The duo allegedly committed the offence at 3.21pm on Feb 10 along the Senawang-Ayer Keroh stretch of the North South expressway.

They were charged under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which provides a jail term of up to five years and a fine of between RM5,000 (S$1,700) and RM15,000.

Deputy public prosecutor Ummi Amyra Natasha Azhar then offered the duo a bail of RM7,000 with one surety each.

However, Muhammad Farhan Ahmad Fadzil, who represented Nabil, appealed to the court for a lower amount, as his client was an undergraduate.

Thayalan, who was also unrepresented, also asked for a lower bail.

Tan then allowed each of the accused a bail of RM4,000 with one surety and fixed March 17 for remention.

The incident of the two-year-old boy being flung out of the car was captured on a dash-cam of another vehicle.

ALSO READ: 2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision

The 59-second video recording of the incident also went viral on social media.

The boy was travelling with his family when he was thrown out after his father lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid colliding with the other vehicles which were apparently being driven in a dangerous manner.

The boy sustained slight external injuries and was admitted at the Tuanku Ja'afar hospital for treatment.