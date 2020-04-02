Toddler in Malaysia found after going missing for 7 hours

A two-year-old boy was found weak, hungry but unharmed by police after he went missing seven hours earlier from an apartment complex in Presint 15, Putrajaya, on Sunday, Sinar Harian reported.

The toddler had been playing with his siblings outside his family home on the fifth floor before going missing at about 6pm on Saturday.

He was believed to have followed his brother to throw rubbish without the older boy realising it.

Their father only realised his youngest of six children was missing when his eldest son contacted him and asked whether the toddler was with him.

The father immediately came home and, together with his neighbours, started searching for him.

He lodged a police report at 10.30pm after failing to find his son.

Police immediately started searching every floor of the apartment before they found the toddler alone on the 17th floor at 1.25am.

Putrajaya OCPD Asst Comm Rosly Hassan said the boy was sent to the Putrajaya Hospital for examination.