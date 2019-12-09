Toddler in Melaka succumbs to injuries, couple arrested

MELAKA - Police have arrested a couple who allegedly abused a two-year-old girl, leading to her death at a house in Kandang here.

Melaka CID chief Asst Comm Mohd Yhazid Idris said the suspects, aged 36 and 45, had been remanded for a week to assist in investigations.

The victim was sent to the Melaka Hospital after she lost consciousness in the wee hours yesterday.

Medical officers performed a cardiopulmonary resuscitation as soon as she was referred to the emergency unit but failed to resuscitate her.

Police were alerted before the couple, who sent her there, were detained.

It was learnt that the girl had been left by her mother in the couple's care since July.