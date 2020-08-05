Too early to say if interstate travel in Malaysia possible for Hari Raya, says Transport Minister

PETALING JAYA - It is too early to predict whether interstate travel would be allowed in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri, says Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

However, he said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had already stated that there would be no house visits or balik kampung trips for the upcoming celebration in order to curb Covid-19 infections.

"It's too early to predict the situation because in these two weeks before Hari Raya Aidilfitri, we still need to look at the pattern of Covid-19 cases.

"We need to see whether the movement control order (MCO) until May 12 is adequate or if we need to modify the MCO.

"We need to look into it first, although many people have already started asking what will happen after May 12," said the MCA president.

He was answering a question from Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on the latter's Hello-Hello Segment on Facebook Live on Thursday (May 7).

Dr Wee said the government was taking the views of Health Ministry director-general Datuk Seri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah into consideration.

"From time to time, the Cabinet or the Prime Minister will consult the Health Ministry for their professional opinions," he said.

He added that although some rules had been relaxed in the conditional MCO phase, there was a need for a paradigm shift and lifestyle changes among Malaysians.

"If we don't adhere to things such as social distancing and change our lifestyles to fit the new normal, our risks will be high," he said.

He was also asked his views on the incident on Wednesday (May 6) which went viral on social media where KTM Bhd was found to have violated MCO health guidelines with an overcrowded KTM train.

Dr Wee said he had spoken not only to KTM, but also other public transport firms, to remind them to adhere strictly to the standard operating procedures (SOP) during the MCO, even in times of crisis.

"I asked all of them to form a contingency plan and a crisis management team and to insert the elements of the SOP in their plans.

"The SOP and health guidelines cannot be sacrificed in the face of a crisis," he said.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.