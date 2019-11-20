Tour bus crashes into Penang shop's wall after driver suffers heart attack

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Liew Jia Xian
The Star/Asia News Network

GEORGE TOWN - A tour bus crashed into the walls of a shop after its driver suffered a heart attack.

The driver, Lee Kim Thai, 64, was fetching 20 Chinese tourists from a hotel here to the Penang International Airport (PIA) when the accident occurred at around 5.50am on Wednesday (Nov 20).

He was turning into Hutton Road from Larut Road when he lost control of his vehicle.

It is learnt that all passengers were safe and managed to catch their flight back to China at press time.

Georgetown OCPD Asst Comm Soffian Santong said the bus driver is believed to have lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the walls of a shop.

"The driver died at the scene.

"A postmortem was carried out and the cause of death is identified as coronary arteriosclerosis.

"The case will be investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987," he said in a statement.

Asst Comm Soffian also urged eyewitnesses to come forward to assist investigation.

