Tourism players in Penang raring to go

GEORGE TOWN - Operators of tourist attractions and hotels in Penang are ready and eager to receive visitors once again now that interstate travel will be allowed under the recovery movement control order (MCO).

Association of Tourist Attractions Penang (Atap) chairman Ch’ng Huck Theng said the association members had been preparing for this over the past months and they were ready to receive domestic tourists.

“With this in mind, we hope to boost confidence among our locals first.

“So, we are reintroducing the ‘Penang-lang 50 per cent off’ offer that was halted due to the MCO,” he added.

“This will allow us to build confidence among the locals before Penang reaches out to foreign visitors when our international borders are reopened.

“This offer will be available to all Penangites, permanent residents in Penang and those working in Penang.

“Among tourism players, we are planning to introduce a special incentive for frontliners to thank them and their loved ones for services rendered during the pandemic.”

Ch’ng said while the tourism players would adapt to the new normal by observing the relevant standard operating procedure (SOP) when they reopen, they would also heed the state government’s advice.

On Sunday, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow reportedly said the state would hold a state security council committee meeting today before implementing the recovery MCO.

“We would respect the state’s decision. But we assure the state that we, along with state tourism, arts, culture and heritage committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin’s office, have been working hard to prepare for this reopening.

“We are confident that we will be able to adhere to the SOP, control crowds well at our attractions and ensure that we take all the proper precautions against Covid-19 risks.

“We also need to voice our concerns over the situation, as we hope attractions in Penang would draw visitors back.

“In the current situation, many attractions in other states are all ready to reopen and receive visitors again.

“If the attractions in Penang are not open, crowds would move elsewhere and the tourism players in Penang will lose out,” he said during a press conference at a shop in Beach Street yesterday.

Yeoh, who was also present, said the state aimed at promoting responsible tourism when domestic tourism reopens.

“We may be the first state to advocate this concept of integrating responsible tourism into the travel and tourism industry during this pandemic.

“The concept is all about making places better for people to live in and visit.

“It requires operators, hoteliers, government agencies, locals and tourists to take on responsibilities as well as actions to make tourism more sustainable.

“Now, Penang is ready to restart our tourism industry as we have all been preparing since April.

“The state has also set up two committees, namely the Tourism Penang Next Normal Taskforce and Penang Tourism Economy Recovery Advisory Board, to ease the industry for transition towards a new norm and to work towards reviving the state’s tourism sector.”

Yeoh added that the state had launched a zero-interest Skim Peka 2.0 loan for eligible tourism players to alleviate their financial burden and ensure that the industry is prepared when demand for tourism industry is back in full swing.

“The application is open until Friday. And for now, we are studying a few partnerships and incentives as well, which will be announced at a suitable time,” he added.

Meanwhile, hoteliers in Penang have also expressed their readiness to receive more visitors.

Koh Nay Sun, 73, founder of a boutique hotel in Campbell Street, said he was prepared to welcome guests again.

“We have thoroughly cleaned and sanitised our hotel premises prior to reopening and we will continue to do so.

“As interstate travel is now allowed, I think there will be more guests.

“We are not expecting a sudden increase in guests, but surely we will see a gradual increase in bookings, ” he added.

