Tourist re-entry for China and India tourists in Malaysia has 45-day cool-off

PHOTO: Reuters
Farik Zolkepli
The Star/Asia News Network

Tourists from China and India can only reapply to enter the country via the Electronic Travel Registration and Information (eNTRI) visa 45 days after leaving Malaysia, says the Home Ministry.

In a statement, the ministry said the 45-day rule is aimed at preventing any abuse of the visa-free requirement.

"Entering the country via eNTRI is an improvement of the Visa on Arrival (VOA) mechanism, where the main objective is to strengthen the country's tourism industry, " the ministry said, adding that it is also aware of a Federal Gazette dated Dec 23 on the visa-free requirement, which has gone viral on social media recently as well as some parties linking the requirement with tourists from China who overstay.

"The Immigration Department has consistently conducted operations to nab illegal immigrants, including tourists who overstay.

"Stern actions are taken against foreigners who break the law, " the ministry added.

The ministry and the Immigration Department have and will always ensure that the nation's safety is a priority, it said.

"We will not compromise against parties who threaten public order and safety, " the ministry added.

It was reported that tourists from China and India will be able to visit Malaysia without a tourist visa next year.

Throughout 2020, they will be able to enter the country for up to 15 days by using eNTRI - either individually or through travel agencies in their respective countries.

However, tourists must enter Malaysia only through authorised airports or entry points.

Upon arrival, they must produce proof such as having sufficient cash for expenses, credit cards or bank cards and produce their travel itinerary in Malaysia. They should also have a ticket out of Malaysia.

According to a statement from the government, these tourists will be able to travel to Malaysia three months after registration.

In addition, the 15-day period cannot be extended, and these tourists cannot apply for any other passes under the Immigration Regulations 1963.

The statement was signed by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, exercising the functions of the Home Minister.

Malaysia aims to attract 30 million international tourist arrivals under the Visit Malaysia 2020 campaign - with targeted total tourism receipts of RM100 billion (S$32.8 billion).

