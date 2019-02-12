Tourists in Melaka 'bombarded' with crow droppings

MELAKA - The crow menace in the state has worsened.

The crows are not only snatching undergarments but also driving away tourists with their droppings, says a local councillor.

Melaka Historic City (MBMB) councillor Tan Chin Gwan said tourists visiting popular destinations at Bandar Hilir had to cover their heads to avoid from being smeared.

"Tourists visiting the Dutch-era Stadthuys complained of being 'bombarded' with the droppings, some even had their faces covered in bird-poop," he said when interviewed on Sunday (Dec 1).

Tan said sidewalks at tourist hotspots and cars were also slick with a layer of bird faeces.

Earlier this year, Tan raised the concerns of residents at high-rise apartments in Kota Laksamana that panties placed on clotheslines were stolen by the crows.

He said the crow menace was not only confined to Kota Laksamana but now has turned into a major problem for the coastal tourist spot of Klebang here.

State Housing, Local Government and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Tey Kok Kiew said various measures were being initiated to address the crow menace.

He said the Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB) placed additional workers at Dataran Klebang to clean up the mess caused by the birds as well as clearing food leftovers.