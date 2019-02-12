Tourists in Melaka 'bombarded' with crow droppings

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
R.S.N. Murali
The Star/Asia News Network

MELAKA - The crow menace in the state has worsened.

The crows are not only snatching undergarments but also driving away tourists with their droppings, says a local councillor.

Melaka Historic City (MBMB) councillor Tan Chin Gwan said tourists visiting popular destinations at Bandar Hilir had to cover their heads to avoid from being smeared.

"Tourists visiting the Dutch-era Stadthuys complained of being 'bombarded' with the droppings, some even had their faces covered in bird-poop," he said when interviewed on Sunday (Dec 1).

Tan said sidewalks at tourist hotspots and cars were also slick with a layer of bird faeces.

Earlier this year, Tan raised the concerns of residents at high-rise apartments in Kota Laksamana that panties placed on clotheslines were stolen by the crows.

He said the crow menace was not only confined to Kota Laksamana but now has turned into a major problem for the coastal tourist spot of Klebang here.

State Housing, Local Government and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Tey Kok Kiew said various measures were being initiated to address the crow menace.

He said the Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB) placed additional workers at Dataran Klebang to clean up the mess caused by the birds as well as clearing food leftovers.

Tey noted that MBMB, together with Rela, had culled 2,290 crows since the beginning of this year.

He said the state government had also opted for an ultrasonic bird-repellent device as a new method to manage the crow population.

"We will put the device on a trial period to gauge its effectiveness before placing more at identified spots."

"One device can produce vibrations to cover a vast area," he said.

Tey said the sound vibrations keep the birds away.

He added that bird droppings created a health hazard and required costly clean-up, hence, the state government wants to address the issue, at once.

More about
birds Tourism animals malaysia

TRENDING

Bride in Thailand invites ex-boyfriends to wedding, stirs debate online
Bride in Thailand invites ex-boyfriends to wedding, stirs debate online
Godfrey Gao death highlights dark side of China&#039;s reality TV craze
Godfrey Gao death highlights dark side of China's reality TV craze
New version of National Anthem to be unveiled tomorrow
New version of National Anthem to be unveiled tomorrow
Youth PKR leaders seek no-confidence vote against Anwar
Youth PKR leaders seek no-confidence vote against Anwar
SEA Games threatened as typhoon nears Philippines
SEA Games threatened as typhoon nears Philippines
Michael Lai, giant of film and TV music in Hong Kong, dies at 73
Michael Lai, giant of film and TV music in Hong Kong, dies at 73
K-pop singer HyunA won&#039;t tell lies anymore about her health after deaths of Sulli, Goo Hara
K-pop singer HyunA won't tell lies anymore about her health after deaths of Sulli, Goo Hara
Aaron Kwok will take his two daughters to Penang to eat durian and char kway teow
Aaron Kwok will take his two daughters to Penang to eat durian and char kway teow
Gossip mill: Carman Lee reveals if she would ever date Condor Heroes co-star Louis Koo - and other entertainment news this week
Carman Lee reveals if she would ever date Condor Heroes co-star Louis Koo
Car driver and PMD rider arrested for rash act after road spat in Tanjong Pagar
Car driver and PMD rider arrested for rash act after road spat in Tanjong Pagar
She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

No more medical bill surprises
No more medical bill surprises
5 ways you damage your relationship with your child without even knowing it
5 ways you damage your relationship with your child without even knowing it
7 of the best hotels in Singapore where you can celebrate your birthday in style
7 of the best hotels in Singapore where you can celebrate your birthday in style
Ask a doctor: Can I contract an STI if semen gets into my eye?
Ask a doctor: Can I contract an STI if semen gets into my eye?

Home Works

7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah&#039;s Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Ice cream for an &#039;ice queen&#039;? Felicia Chin cheers Rui En up after her cat dies
Ice cream for an 'ice queen'? Felicia Chin cheers Rui En up after her cat dies
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour&#039;s 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour's 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it&#039;s &#039;exhausting&#039; and &#039;difficult&#039;
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it's 'exhausting' and 'difficult'

SERVICES