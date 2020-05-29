Trafficking in humans still active even with MCO, says Senior Minister

PETALING JAYA - Security restrictions under the conditional movement control order (MCO) has not stopped traffickers from trying to smuggle their human cargo into the country, says Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pic).

Throughout the MCO period, he said 41 human traffickers and seven suspected smugglers had been arrested.

"We fear that after the MCO, there will be a return of illegal immigrants. We have resorted to not only arresting them once they have reached the shore but also chasing them away before they do so, " he said in his daily briefing yesterday.

Meanwhile, as of May 27, all 4,399 illegal immigrants at the three immigration depots in Sepang, Bukit Jalil and Semenyih have been screened for Covid-19.

He said 354, who tested positive, had been sent to the temporary Covid-19 hospital at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS), while those testing negative would be deported.

"Only one from among the Immigration officers and staff swabbed has been found to be positive for Covid-19, " said Ismail.

Ismail Sabri said all consulates and embassies whose citizens had been detained had been notified.

He also said foreign nationals with expired visas or social visit passes but with Immigration Department appointments need not worry about being arrested.

On another issue, Ismail said quarantine cost for returning overseas scholarship students would be split equally between their sponsors and the government.

At the same press conference, Ismail said more than 60 individuals were issued with compounds on Wednesday for violating the CMCO, for Hari Raya visits.

"Aidilfitri visits were only allowed on the first day of Hari Raya and not allowed on other days. If people are still doing this, the police can give them a compound, " said Ismail.

A total of 842 vehicles whose occupants were trying to go back to their hometowns were also asked to turn back.

