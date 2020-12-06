Transport Minister urges Malaysians to be patient for airfares to normalise

PETALING JAYA - Malaysians have been urged to be patient for airfares to normalise, as the country has just transitioned into the recovery movement control order (MCO) phase.

In a Facebook post Thursday (June 11), Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong (pic) said that he had met with the representatives of Malaysia's major airline companies to discuss the country's aviation industry.

"I met with Malaysia's major domestic airlines: Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia and Malindo Air to discuss the revival of the aviation sector, which is the literal gateway to our national economic recovery post Covid-19.

"With the current exit strategies amid the recovery MCO, many are hoping for lower fares once flights to domestic and international destinations start to reopen without the need for social distancing.

"From the airlines' feedback, flight bookings should be done early, as fares would not begin to drop drastically, especially for short-notice bookings to fly within a day or two," he said.

He added that the tickets for flight bookings made two or three weeks before departure may be only half the price compared to tickets bought two days before departure.

"I also urge the public to give more time for airlines to normalise, as all airlines had been under tremendous financial pressure during the pandemic, experiencing as low as 97 per cent drop in passenger volume.

"Without passengers, their expenses continue to push them to the verge of bankruptcy.

"At the same time, airlines should also set reasonable fares that would not burden the rakyat too much," he said.

He expressed his thanks to Malaysia Airlines CEO Captain Izham Ismail, AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat and Malindo Air CEO Mushafiz Mustafa Bakri for the airlines' full support in doing their best to bring down fares.

