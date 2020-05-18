Trying out the new normal in Penang

GEORGE TOWN - The 114-year-old Kek Seng Cafe in Penang Road - a traditional coffeeshop - will try out the new normal and set up tables for dine-in beginning today.

The cafe's third-generation owner Cheow Sow Lei, 53, said this was to ensure the survival of the business, despite many other eateries wanting to wait and see due to being unclear about the standard operating procedure (SOP).

"Since the movement control order (MCO), I have lost almost 90 per cent of my customers, including tourists. There used to be about 20 tables for over 50 people in our double shoplot but now, we will only see 10 tables with the reopening.Smaller tables will have one chair and bigger tables will have two, " she said.

Cheow said even then, the dine-in would only be to see if the new set-up was feasible as there were six hawker stalls in the coffeeshop.

"We are not a restaurant which takes in all the profits. The six stalls will be sharing the profits and it may not be worth the trouble to implement the SOP.

"If there are mistakes, I hope the authorities will advise and educate us instead of issuing fines as business is bad enough already. We are losing money every week and we are barely hanging on, " she said.

On Friday, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow announced that coffeeshops or restaurants in the state will be allowed to provide dine-in services again starting today, adding that local authorities would be overseeing the compliance of the SOP. This means that another 8,800 premises in the state are now allowed to do so under Phase 2 of the Penang Gradual Recovery Strategy.

To ease the dine-in process, Chow said they started the Penang Contact Tracer or PGCare to register the names and contact numbers of each customer entering the eateries.

Each customer must complete three steps - scan the QR code, fill in their personal information and declare this to the operators of food and beverage premises upon check-in.

The data can only be accessed by the state government. Chow said they will manage the database and only give out data upon request by the Health Ministry for contact tracing. The system can be accessed via www.pgcare.my or www.penanglawancovid19.com.

State Housing, Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said 9,682 premises statewide were now allowed to offer dine-in.

"Out of this, 3,200 are under the Penang Island City Council - excluding pubs and bars - and 5,592 under the Seberang Prai City Council, " he said.

