Tsunami 'miracle baby' in Penang gives thanks

Grateful for a second chance: Thulaashi (foreground) with her father Suppiah scattering flower petals to the sea during the Pooja session at Miami Beach in Tanjung Bungah, George Town.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Rena Lim
The Star/Asia News Network

GEORGE TOWN - While many gathered to watch the annular solar eclipse, tsunami "miracle baby" S. Thulaashi and her family were at the beach in Batu Ferringhi to conduct a special Pooja in remembrance of how her life was spared in the deadly tsunami of 2004.

As the 15-year-old scattered flower petals into the sea, her father A. Suppiah, 70, chanted prayers at Miami Beach here yesterday.

Suppiah said he did not only prayed for his family and the victims of the 2004 tsunami but also for everyone in the world.

"We are aware that there would be a solar eclipse. According to our beliefs, these occurrences are often associated with 'bad omen' and 'bad luck', so we wanted to pray for everyone.

"We had a first-hand experience of one of the worst natural disasters in Penang on that fateful day 15 years ago.

"We do not ever want it to happen again, not here, not in other states, not anywhere in the world," he said.

In 2004, when Thulaashi was just 22 days old, the tsunami crashed into their then seaside shack and whisked her out to sea as she slept on a baby mattress.

Just as Suppiah despaired of losing his child, a second wave sent her floating back to him, still asleep.

With each passing year, Suppiah grows more and more grateful that their family gets to stay together.

"It is not easy. We were not the only ones affected by the tsunami.

"Many were not as fortunate as us. So whenever we carry out our prayers, we pray for all those affected too.

"Most of all, we are thankful for the safety of our daughter. We will never forget that she is still with us due to Lord Shiva's blessings," he said.

Thulaashi, due to start Form Four next month, said she would always cherish the life she was given.

She completed her Form Three and scored three As, four Bs and two Cs in the PT3 examination.

"I used to think that I loved Science a lot and wanted to be a scientist.

"Now, I find travelling more meaningful and intriguing as the world is so big and I have not explored all of it.

"I haven't thought much about what I want to pursue after secondary school.

"But now, I want to put some serious thought into travelling. I want to see the world, meet people, see things and explore," she said.

Forty people drowned in Penang and at least 30 are missing to this day after a massive earthquake in the seabed off West Sumatra created a tsunami on Boxing Day in 2004.

