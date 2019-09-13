Twitter user seeks forgiveness from Queen

PHOTO: AFP
Vanissa Gangadaran
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - A Twitter user, whose tweets were screenshot and circulated on the Internet, has issued a public apology, seeking forgiveness from Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah for earlier remarks he made about her.

In a string of tweets, which have since been deleted, Twitter user Firdaus Asraf commented on the popularity of Tunku Azizah and the following that she has gained on social media.

On Thursday (Sept 12) evening, he then posted a formal apology on his account, saying that he regrets his actions and he hopes that Tunku Azizah will accept his apology.

The beloved and social media-friendly wife of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is believed to have deactivated her official Twitter account on Wednesday (Sept 11) night.

Although no official statement was given as to why her account was deactivated, Twitter users think it was the result of cyberbullying.

#AmpunTuanku was Malaysia's top trending hashtag early Thursday morning, before it was overtaken by "Permaisuri Agong" at 11am.

Tens of thousands of Twitter users expressed their sadness and pleaded with Tunku Azizah to change her mind and reactivate her account, @cheminahsayang.

"At a time of increasing racial polarisation and negativity, Tunku Azizah and Al-Sultan Abdullah have been the beacon of national hope and unity.

"I hope our beloved Queen will reconsider her decision. She brought a lot of joy to the rakyat with her tweets," said Twitter user, Mikhail Hafiz.

Another user, Clarky, said: "I'm coming from a state where we don't have royals, but having them as our King & Queen is a true blessing. They represent the unity of this country, a symbol to unite us."
 

More about
malaysia Malaysian royalty Twitter

