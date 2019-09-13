Twitter user seeks forgiveness from Queen

PETALING JAYA - A Twitter user, whose tweets were screenshot and circulated on the Internet, has issued a public apology, seeking forgiveness from Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah for earlier remarks he made about her.

In a string of tweets, which have since been deleted, Twitter user Firdaus Asraf commented on the popularity of Tunku Azizah and the following that she has gained on social media.

On Thursday (Sept 12) evening, he then posted a formal apology on his account, saying that he regrets his actions and he hopes that Tunku Azizah will accept his apology.

The beloved and social media-friendly wife of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is believed to have deactivated her official Twitter account on Wednesday (Sept 11) night.

Although no official statement was given as to why her account was deactivated, Twitter users think it was the result of cyberbullying.