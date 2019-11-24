2 children orphaned as parents killed in car-lorry crash in Malaysia

KOTA KINABALU: A couple was killed when the car they were in collided with a lorry here, leaving their two children orphaned.

The incident occurred along Jalan Kudat, off Kota Belud at about 1pm Saturday (Nov 23).

The deceased, Zollen Enggal, 38, and his wife Soo Li Ling (in her 30s), were killed when the vehicle they were in crashed into a lorry near Kg Ulu Kukut Kota Belud.

Two children, Zulkifli Sapawit, seven, and Syarikhmal Soo Abdullah, nine, sustained serious injuries.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department operations chief Khatizah Rahaban said the two adults were pronounced dead at the scene.

The lorry driver, Lo Chi Kong, 50, escaped unharmed.

All the victims were all taken to the hospital following the accident.