Two duped in Johor land scams

PHOTO: Straits Times File
Nelson Benjamin
The Star/Asia News Network

JOHOR BARU - A businessman, who paid a deposit for a piece of land for sand mining, was instead duped of thousands of ringgit in a scam.

The businessman, who is in his 60s, befriended a man who promised huge returns if he purchased a piece of land in Kota Tinggi which was supposedly good for sand mining.

It is learnt that the man convinced the businessman that the sand mined in the area could easily be exported to Singapore for huge profits.

The man also claimed that he had the connections that could lead to him getting a sand mining permit.

However, the businessman suspected something amiss when the man could not be contacted later.

Checks with the bank showed that the blank cheque was no longer valid as the account had been closed. The businessman immediately lodged a police report.

In another scam involving a senior citizen, a retiree was duped of thousands of ringgit in a bogus 1.61ha land scam in Batu Pahat.

The 60-something man was keen to buy the land, so he paid a deposit of about RM12,000 (S$3,962) to a man whom he had known for some time.

Sources said the retiree trusted his friend so much that he handed over the deposit without signing proper documents.

However, the retiree decided to check with the land office the status of his application when the friend did not answer his calls.

Sources said the man was shocked to find that there was no such land.

He has since lodged a police report.

A police official confirmed the two cases. Investigations are underway under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

More about
malaysia scams

TRENDING

Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a &#039;prostitute&#039;
Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a 'prostitute'
Yale-NUS suspended student charged with filming upskirt and shower videos of women on campus
Yale-NUS suspended student charged with filming upskirt and shower videos of women on campus
Woman tells driver to park properly at MBS, but she was the one who parked wrongly
Woman tells driver to park properly at MBS, but she was the one who parked wrongly
&#039;Why make PSLE 2019 such a nightmare&#039;: Singapore mum asks Education Minister
'Why make PSLE 2019 such a nightmare': Singapore mum asks Education Minister
2-year-old in India dead after grandma threw her out 6th storey window and went back to sleep
2-year-old in India dead after grandma threw her out 6th storey window and went back to sleep
Indonesians confess to making petrol bombs to &#039;burn Chinese shops&#039;
Indonesians confess to making petrol bombs to 'burn Chinese shops'
&#039;Ban PMDs from footpaths so we can feel safe again&#039;: Accident victims and pedestrians
'Ban PMDs from footpaths so we can feel safe again': Accident victims and pedestrians
Man drives off with husband of alleged lover on windscreen
Man drives off with husband of alleged lover on windscreen
This Singapore cafe serves 24k gold-layered durian desserts with whole Mao Shan Wang
This Singapore cafe serves 24k gold-layered durian desserts with whole Mao Shan Wang
Shopping malls in KL that are not KLCC, Berjaya Times Square and Sungei Wang Plaza
Shopping malls in KL that are not KLCC, Berjaya Times Square and Sungei Wang Plaza
What is SG Nasi Lemak? Inside the Telegram chat group circulating local NSFW content
What is SG Nasi Lemak? Inside the Telegram chat group circulating local NSFW content
Tenant from hell turns Malaysia house into a junkyard, owner even finds newborn kittens in rubbish
Tenant from hell turns Malaysia house into a junkyard, owner even finds newborn kittens in rubbish

LIFESTYLE

What do Singapore&#039;s rich spend their money on?
What do Singapore's rich spend their money on?
7 space-saving appliances that will make your HDB flat feel infinitely bigger
7 space-saving appliances that will make your HDB flat feel infinitely bigger
How to hire a maid in Singapore: Costs &amp; fees of a domestic helper (2019)
How to hire a maid in Singapore: Costs & fees of a domestic helper (2019)
Monga fried chicken: Local celebrity friends say yes-yes to Nono
Monga fried chicken: Local celebrity friends say yes-yes to Nono

Home Works

Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Homeowner squeaks displeasure over otters feasting on prized koi
Woman heartbroken after otters feast on prized koi
Kym Ng challenges TV queen Zoe Tay to an acting showdown
Kym Ng challenges TV queen Zoe Tay to an acting showdown
Bubble tea with Mark Lee, pig trotters with Jack Neo next for fried chicken mogul Nono?
Nono: How can I not contact Jacky Wu & Kang Kang?
Indonesian girl, 11, jumps off motorcycle to escape from sexually abusive stepfather
Indonesian man rapes stepdaughter, wife turns a blind eye to crime

SERVICES