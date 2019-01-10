Two duped in Johor land scams

JOHOR BARU - A businessman, who paid a deposit for a piece of land for sand mining, was instead duped of thousands of ringgit in a scam.
The businessman, who is in his 60s, befriended a man who promised huge returns if he purchased a piece of land in Kota Tinggi which was supposedly good for sand mining.
It is learnt that the man convinced the businessman that the sand mined in the area could easily be exported to Singapore for huge profits.
The man also claimed that he had the connections that could lead to him getting a sand mining permit.
However, the businessman suspected something amiss when the man could not be contacted later.
Checks with the bank showed that the blank cheque was no longer valid as the account had been closed. The businessman immediately lodged a police report.
In another scam involving a senior citizen, a retiree was duped of thousands of ringgit in a bogus 1.61ha land scam in Batu Pahat.
The 60-something man was keen to buy the land, so he paid a deposit of about RM12,000 (S$3,962) to a man whom he had known for some time. Sources said the retiree trusted his friend so much that he handed over the deposit without signing proper documents. However, the retiree decided to check with the land office the status of his application when the friend did not answer his calls. Sources said the man was shocked to find that there was no such land. He has since lodged a police report. A police official confirmed the two cases. Investigations are underway under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.
