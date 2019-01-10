Two duped in Johor land scams

JOHOR BARU - A businessman, who paid a deposit for a piece of land for sand mining, was instead duped of thousands of ringgit in a scam.

The businessman, who is in his 60s, befriended a man who promised huge returns if he purchased a piece of land in Kota Tinggi which was supposedly good for sand mining.

It is learnt that the man convinced the businessman that the sand mined in the area could easily be exported to Singapore for huge profits.

The man also claimed that he had the connections that could lead to him getting a sand mining permit.

However, the businessman suspected something amiss when the man could not be contacted later.

Checks with the bank showed that the blank cheque was no longer valid as the account had been closed. The businessman immediately lodged a police report.

In another scam involving a senior citizen, a retiree was duped of thousands of ringgit in a bogus 1.61ha land scam in Batu Pahat.