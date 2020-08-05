Two-thirds of Malaysian businesses say no income during MCO, Stats Dept survey reveals

PETALING JAYA - About two-thirds of Malaysian businesses say they have no source of income throughout the movement control order (MCO) and had to use their own reserves to keep afloat.

In an online survey conducted by the Statistics Department of Malaysia (DOSM), 67.8 per cent of respondents said they have not brought in any income during the MCO.

"About 12.3 per cent of companies still earn some income through online sales and services, while another 9.8 per cent were earning income from sales in physical premises and stores, " DOSM said in a statement on Friday (May 8).

Two-thirds of the respondents (68.9 per cent) also reported having to fork out their own savings as the main source in paying off operational costs during the MCO.

Another 19.8 per cent used mainly borrowings, while another 11.3 per cent had to use capital injection.

About 52.1 per cent of the companies have found the government's economic stimulus package - Prihatin Rakyat - helpful.

However, 83.1 per cent of them still reported needing financial aid and subsidies from the government.

The biggest challenge faced by businesses is paying wages (76.6 per cent), followed by the lack of business from clients (65.5 per cent).

More than half of the respondents (53.4 per cent) said they were only able to last another one or two months, should they have to offer paid leave facilities to workers during the MCO.

About 42.5 per cent of the respondents estimated that they would need more than six months to recover, while 28.7 per cent estimated needing between four to six months.

"In contrast, 1.9 per cent of businesses said they will not recover and expect that they will have to shut down, " DOSM said.

The survey had 4,094 respondents, which comprised micro-enterprises (43.4 per cent), small companies (40.4 per cent), medium-sized companies (9.1 per cent) and large companies (7.2 per cent).

It was conducted online by the DOSM from April 10 to May 1.

"The analysis encompasses qualitative views of the companies and firms in Malaysia.

"The findings must be interpreted carefully when assessing the effects of Covid-19 in Malaysia, and are not considered official statistics.

"However, the findings can be useful in giving a picture of the current situation, " DOSM said.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.