Umno leaders charged with money laundering

KUALA LUMPUR - Two Umno leaders were charged with money laundering on Tuesday (Jan 21) for funds allegedly received from former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak seven years ago.

Pontian MP Ahmad Maslan was slapped with two charges, namely failure to declare RM2 million (S$660,000) he allegedly got from Najib when filing for taxes for the year 2013 and for making false statements to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

He had claimed to MACC officials that he did not receive the sum from Najib.

His party colleague, Johor Baru Umno division chief Shahrir Samad, was accused of not declaring RM1 million he allegedly received from Najib to the Inland Revenue Board in 2013.

Both leaders were charged in different courtrooms at the Kuala Lumpur high court at around the same time.

They pleaded not guilty when the charges were read out to them under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities (AMLA) Act 2001.

The duo could be fined up to RM5 million or an imprisonment not exceeding five years or both, if convicted.

Judge Azman Ahmad set bail at RM500,000 with one guarantor, and ruled that Ahmad's passport be surrendered.

Another judge, Ms Azura Alwi, set Shahrir's bail at RM350,000 with one surety and also ruled that the former Felda chairman's passport be surrendered.

The next case mention for Ahmad is on Feb 21 while Shahrir's will take place on Feb 24.

Ahmad, along with Shahrir, were separately arrested by the MACC on Monday morning at the graftbuster's headquarters in Putrajaya then later released on bail.