Umno: 'Snap election' next year if power transition fails

PONTIAN, Malaysia - There is a possibility of a snap election early next year should the agreed power transition between Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim does not take place, says Umno.

In giving a hint on this, party deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said voters in Tanjung Piai must send a strong message to the Pakatan Harapan government.

"We should not let Pakatan to continue ruling for a full term because the people are suffering.

"By early next year, if Tun (Dr Mahathir) does not hand over the power to Anwar, the Parliament may be dissolved.

"Let us emulate the spirit of (previous by-elections) Cameron Highlands, Semenyih and Rantau, and work hard to win back Tanjung Piai.

"We must put our foot down because the country's sliding economy is worrying," he said this while addressing over 200 village folks at Kampung Penerok in Kukup on Tuesday (Nov 5) night.

Mohamad, fondly known as Tok Mat, spent over two hours mingling with the villagers while campaigning for Barisan Nasional candidate Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng.