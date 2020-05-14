Unemployed man in Malaysia jailed for torturing dog

SEPANG - An unemployed man was fined RM40,000 (S$13,000) in lieu of 12 months jail by the Sessions Court here for torturing a dog.

Muhammad Yoges Balaraman, 35, was charged under Section 29 (1) (e) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 (Act 772) for cruelly and unreasonably hurting the animal.

The charge is punishable under Section 29 (1) of the same Act with a fine from RM20,000 to RM100,000 or three years jail or both.

The accused pleaded guilty, and as he was unable to pay the fine, Muhammad Yoges will serve his one-year jail sentence at the Kajang prison beginning yesterday.

According to the facts of the case, Muhammad Yoges was caught red-handed by Selangor Veterinary Services Department (DVS) officers with the dog that was strung up by the neck with a rope on a tree branch at 9.45am on May 6 by the roadside in Sungai Sedu, Kuala Langat.

The dog was struggling while Muhammad Yoges merely stood by and watched without attempting to free the animal.

Muhammad Yoges complied with the officers' orders to free the dog and took the animal into the compound of a nearby house.

However, he was detained by the police after he became aggressive and uttered expletives at the officers.

Muhammad Yoges was unrepresented while Selangor DVS enforcement department head Roslan Mohd Isa prosecuted.

When asked about the dog, which was under the custody of the Selangor DVS, Roslan said no decision has yet been made regarding its fate.

"In the event, we decide to put the dog up for adoption, we will notify the public and animal welfare organisations,'' he added.