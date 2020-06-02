Unidentified gunman opens fire on Filipino migrant settlement in Malaysia, 3 injured

Two children were shot by an identified gunman on Pulau Gaya near Kota Kinabalu. The third victim, 36, pictured here, was shot in the leg.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Muguntan Vanar
The Star/Asia News Network

KOTA KINABALU - Two children were among three people injured when an unidentified gunman opened fire at random in Pulau Gaya's Filipino migrant settlement, located about 10 minutes boat ride from the city here.

The three victims, aged three, 10 and 36, were rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital here in the 7pm incident at Kg Lok Urai on the island on Wednesday (Feb 5).

The three-year-old is believed to have been shot in the back, the 10-year-old in the abdomen and the 36-year-old suffered injuries to his right leg.

The victims were standing on the gangway of some stilt houses fronting a beach settlement when the gunman, believed to be armed with a homemade shotgun, opened fire.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Asst Comm Habibi Majinji said a massive manhunt has been launched for the yet-to-be-identified suspect.

He said the three victims were in stable condition and being treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

ACP Habibi said that they had yet to establish the motive behind the shooting and declined to speculate on the matter.

It is learnt that police and are closing in on the suspect, who is hiding in a boat under the hundreds of stilt houses in the village.

Police have sealed off all exits from the island in marine police boats.

It is believed that the gunman has been hiding in the area since 8pm Wednesday.

ACP Habibi said that they have identified the area where the suspect is hiding.

More about
malaysia Shooting - Gun crime Wounds and injuries police Children and Youth migrant

