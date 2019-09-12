Unprofitable Sushi King outlets in Malaysia to close

GEORGE TOWN - Texchem Resources Bhd will close down unprofitable Sushi King outlets in the country in 2020.

Group executive chairman Tan Sri Fumihiko Konishi told StarBz that the unprofitable outlets were mainly located in shopping malls that imposed high rentals.

"We plan to shut the one in KLCC because of the high rentals. The outlets in the rural areas are making profits because of the low rentals," he said.

There are 137 Sushi King restaurants in the country, which includes 25 outlets in Sabah and Sarawak.

According to Konishi, consumer spending at Sushi King outlets has dropped because of the economic uncertainties.

"The people prefer to eat at hawker centres where there are no sales and service tax," he said.

Konishi said the group would not plan a huge budget for its operations next year.

"We want to spend less money, stay cautious and reduce headcount through a rationalisation plan, " he said, adding that the group employed over 6,000 workers.

Konishi added that the group would also control its inventories and shorten the period of credit to control trade receivables.

"The group is still healthy as it is able to generate between RM30million and RM40million in cash annually from all its business divisions.