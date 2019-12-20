Uproar over minimum wage hike in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA - Manufacturers and bosses are questioning the timing as well as the list of 57 major towns and cities that will see a hike in the minimum wage from RM1,100 to RM1,200 (S$360 to S$390) beginning Jan 1,2020.

Some are even warning consumers to expect price increases.

Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) president Tan Sri Soh Thian Lai said how the 57 areas were chosen was ambiguous and not clear. "The ministry should state the per capita income of the 57 towns," he said.

Soh said areas like Jempol, Langkawi, Taiping, Manjung, Kemaman, Dungun, Kubang Pasu and Padawan should be properly defined before they were listed.

"The Human Resources Ministry should hold a consultation immediately with relevant stakeholders on the definition of the areas chosen and the method of implementation of the minimum wage," he said.

He also questioned whether the ministry had consulted stakeholders before coming to its decision, which did not give manufacturers much time to prepare.

"The notice period given by the government was too short for such a minimum wage to be implemented by manufacturers in these towns.

"Furthermore, this minimum wage is supposed to be gazetted under Minimum Wage Order.

"The time given to employers is too short for any proper preparation," Soh added.

Besides state capitals such as Johor Baru, Kota Kinabalu, Ipoh, Shah Alam, Kuching Utara and Selatan, and Kuala Lumpur, other areas listed are Petaling Jaya, Bentong, Temerloh and Taiping.

The minimum wage increase from RM1,100 to RM1,200 was first announced in Budget 2020 in October, but the list of actual towns and cities - beyond the 13 state capitals - was only revealed on Wednesday.

The increase in the minimum wage in these areas is meant to help workers cope with elevated living costs and is in line with the government's wish to achieve a minimum wage of RM1,500 a month within the first five years of the Pakatan Harapan administration.

Malaysia last raised the minimum wage to the current rate nationwide in January 2019 from RM1,000 in Peninsular Malaysia and RM920 in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan previously.

Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) executive director Datuk Shamsuddin Bardan said the decision did not weigh the fact where the wages would finally end up and if it would help the local economy.