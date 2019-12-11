US downgrades Malaysia's air safety rating

KUALA LUMPUR/WASHINGTON - The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday downgraded Malaysia's air safety rating, restricting the country's airlines from adding new flights to the United States.

The FAA's safety rating is based on Malaysia's aviation oversight regime and is an assessment of the country's civil aviation authority.

Reuters reported the downgrade earlier on Monday, citing sources. The downgrade does not affect existing flights.

At present, the only Malaysian airline route to the United States is AirAsia X Bhd services from Kuala Lumpur to Honolulu via Osaka, Japan.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) said in a statement it regretted the decision that stemmed from an April 2019 FAA review but asked the US agency to reassesses its operations within the next year.

The FAA said the rating means that CAAM is deficient in one or more areas, "such as technical expertise, trained personnel, record-keeping, and/or inspection procedures."