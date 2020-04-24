Use this Ramadan to strengthen faith, Malaysians told

PETALING JAYA - Congregational prayers, mass breaking of fast and Ramadan bazaars may be banned under the movement control order (MCO) but there are other ways to create "golden moments", says the Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs).

Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Al-bakri (pic) said Malaysian Muslims can now use their families and their homes as the basis of their faith and worship.

They can also take the opportunity to read more of the Quran and pray more often.

"Mothers can hold Quranic recital competitions with their children at home. It need not be long verses; even the short verses will do.

"Husbands can lead their families for prayers.

"Ramadan is ours to pattern. Even though I may be talking about the simplest of things, remember that one day we will tear up remembering the golden moments that we spent with our families (in Ramadan during the MCO period).

"For those away from their families, do not look at the MCO as a hurdle but strengthen your ties using video conferencing with your loved ones, " said Zulkifli in his first live televised address since his appointment as a minister.

He added that the government's ban on congregations in mosques and surau must not be taken as "stopping worship".

"We are not stopping religious worship. You are allowed to do it at home.

"We are only stopping congregations to stop the spread of the virus.

"It is important (for Muslims) to safeguard religion and to save lives at the same time, " he said.

The former Federal Territory mufti also said it was necessary for everyone to follow the orders of the government as it was important to save lives, as required by Islam.

"Tempers can flare easily because you are hungry - be it at the supermarket or at a roadblock.

"One, however, has to remember God, " said Zulkifli, adding that only those who have faith can perform the "miracle of being calm in the face of calamity".

The "new normal" for Ramadan can also be an opportunity for Malaysian Muslims to connect with other communities regardless of their race or religion, he said in his address.

"Every year, we wait like today for the announcement by the Keeper of the Rulers' Seal, Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, and we ask what colour will his baju Melayu be this time.

"Ramadan is a month of charity but there is no sugarcane juice sold by Kak Mah in Taman Suria, Jitra, Kedah or murtabak sold by Pak Ali in Kuala Lumpur.

"There are no Ramadan bazaars, but there is e-hailing and e-delivery."Encik Ali can buy nasi arab and give it to Ah Chong, Aunty Tan can order KFC for Puan Wani, Encik Nordin can order nasi kerabu for Uncle Muthu, " said Zulkifli.

Meanwhile, he noted that Muslim medical and security frontliners who cannot fast need not do so but must make up for it by fasting at a later date.

He said if these frontliners felt that fasting would affect their capability to focus on their duties, then it is all right not to fast.

"Fast according to your capability. However, it is all right not to fast if one is not able to fast or if one is worried fasting will disturb one's focus and ability to treat patients, " he added.

Muslims in Malaysia will begin fasting today as announced by the Keeper of the Rulers' Seal.