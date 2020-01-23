Use West-Coast Expressway when going home during CNY, Malaysian travellers told

PETALING JAYA - Travellers using the North-South Expressway (NSE) during Chinese New Year can opt to use alternative routes such as the West Coast Expressway (WCE).

To date, the sections of WCE that are open are from Kampung Lekir to Beruas, Hutan Melintang to Teluk Intan, as well as Bandar Bukit Raja South to Bandar Bukit Raja North (see map).

According to WCE Holdings Bhd CEO Datuk Neoh Soon Hiong, drivers will be able to enjoy a smooth journey on the WCE which traverses through much flatter terrain.

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

For example, parts of the NSE such as the portion from Tapah to Gopeng and Ipoh to Changkat Jering feature relatively steep gradients, which slow down many vehicles.

In addition, the downhill stretches also feature speed limits that can go as low as 80kph.

"Given the coastal areas that WCE is built in, travellers will see lower fuel consumption and reduced travel time.

"During the busy travel period for Chinese New Year, WCE will help alleviate congestion on the NSE as the new highway will be less congested, " he said.

Based on The Star's checks, there is currently no toll being collected at all the opened sections, so road users should make full use of this during the festive period.

Those travelling to Sitiawan, Seri Manjung, Lumut, Pangkor and Ayer Tawar can exit at Sitiawan Utara while the Changkat Cermin exit will lead to Ayer Tawar, Seri Iskandar, Batu Gajah and Ipoh.