Use West-Coast Expressway when going home during CNY, Malaysian travellers told

PHOTO: The Straits Times
Hemananthani Sivanandam
Fatimah Zainal
Toh Kar Inn
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - Travellers using the North-South Expressway (NSE) during Chinese New Year can opt to use alternative routes such as the West Coast Expressway (WCE).

To date, the sections of WCE that are open are from Kampung Lekir to Beruas, Hutan Melintang to Teluk Intan, as well as Bandar Bukit Raja South to Bandar Bukit Raja North (see map).

According to WCE Holdings Bhd CEO Datuk Neoh Soon Hiong, drivers will be able to enjoy a smooth journey on the WCE which traverses through much flatter terrain.

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

For example, parts of the NSE such as the portion from Tapah to Gopeng and Ipoh to Changkat Jering feature relatively steep gradients, which slow down many vehicles.

In addition, the downhill stretches also feature speed limits that can go as low as 80kph.

"Given the coastal areas that WCE is built in, travellers will see lower fuel consumption and reduced travel time.

"During the busy travel period for Chinese New Year, WCE will help alleviate congestion on the NSE as the new highway will be less congested, " he said.

Based on The Star's checks, there is currently no toll being collected at all the opened sections, so road users should make full use of this during the festive period.

Those travelling to Sitiawan, Seri Manjung, Lumut, Pangkor and Ayer Tawar can exit at Sitiawan Utara while the Changkat Cermin exit will lead to Ayer Tawar, Seri Iskandar, Batu Gajah and Ipoh.

More about
malaysia Chinese New Year Expressways

TRENDING

Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Public should use surgical masks, not N95 masks, to guard against Wuhan virus spread: Experts
Public should use surgical masks, not N95 masks, to guard against Wuhan virus spread: Experts
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot
Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Peranakan 'cai png' eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Don&#039;t say bo jio, here are the shows and films to watch this long CNY weekend
Don't say bo jio, here are the shows and films to watch this long CNY weekend
Man jailed, caned after robbery involving sex ruse with wife
Man jailed, caned after robbery involving sex ruse with wife
Najib: I&#039;m not stupid
Najib: I'm not stupid
We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
TikTok trend sees men dipping their balls in soya sauce to find out if they can taste it
TikTok trend sees men dipping their balls in soya sauce to find out if they can taste it
Tin Pei Ling’s CNY mood dampened by racy photoshopped image of her spreading around
Tin Pei Ling’s CNY mood dampened by racy photoshopped image of her spreading around
Yikes! Carrie Wong was pushed off a cliff for filming
Yikes! Carrie Wong was pushed off a cliff for filming
15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
Malaysia&#039;s largest carnival, popcorn festival &amp; other things to do in JB this CNY long weekend
Malaysia's largest amusement park opens in JB
5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display

SERVICES